‘IT’ star Bill Skarsgård reveals ‘disturbing’ flashback scene was cut from film

The new adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed 1986 horror novel hit cinemas in September

Bill Skarsgård, who plays Pennywise in the new IT film, has revealed that there was a “really, really disturbing” flashback scene that never made it into the final movie.

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed 1986 horror novel hit cinemas in September and has topped box office lists around the world.

In a recent interview with Variety, star Skarsgård explained that things could have been a whole lot darker too.

“There was a scene we shot that was a flashback from the 1600s, before Pennywise [was Pennywise],” he said. “The scene turned out really, really disturbing. And I’m not the clown. I look more like myself.”

“It’s very disturbing, and sort of a backstory for what IT is, or where Pennywise came from,” Skarsgård added. “That might be something worth exploring in the second one. The idea is the IT entity was dormant for thousands and thousands of years. The [flashback] scene hints on that.”

It has already been confirmed that there will be a sequel to the film, which currently has the working title IT: Chapter Two. Find out everything we know so far about the sequel here.

“The book is very abstract and metaphysical about what it means to exist and the idea of fantasy and imagination and all of these things,” Skarsgård went on to say.

“I think that could be cool to explore as well. It’s like, what is Pennywise? He only exists in the imagination of children. If you don’t believe him to be real then he might not be real. There’s an interesting aspect to explore there.”