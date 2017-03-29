Watch the first full trailer for new ‘IT’ movie

It has left viewers 'screaming'
The full trailer for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s classic ‘IT‘ has been unveiled.
Following reports that the trailer ‘left viewers screaming‘ when it was shown at SXSW earlier this month, a short teaser emerged earlier this week.
You can watch the full trailer below. It sees Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and co being terrorised by Bill Skarsgård’s creepy clown.
Earlier this week saw yet more stills from the movie released – showing Pennywise and the rest of the cast in action.
The R-rated film adaptation of King’s 1986 novel is set for release on September 8 this year. Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise, following in the footsteps of Tim Curry, who famously portrayed the creepy clown in a popular 1990 TV miniseries.
Mama‘s Andrés Muschietti is directing from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga.
On of the film’s producers, Seth Grahame-Smith, recently revealed that Stephen King has given the remake his approval.
The film’s cast also includes Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who is playing Richie Tozier, a member of the so-called ‘Losers Club’. The first photo of Bill Skarsgård in character as Pennywise the clown was released last summer.