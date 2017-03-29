Watch the first full trailer for new ‘IT’ movie

It has left viewers 'screaming'

The full trailer for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s classic ‘IT‘ has been unveiled.

Following reports that the trailer ‘left viewers screaming‘ when it was shown at SXSW earlier this month, a short teaser emerged earlier this week.

You can watch the full trailer below. It sees Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and co being terrorised by Bill Skarsgård’s creepy clown.

Earlier this week saw yet more stills from the movie released – showing Pennywise and the rest of the cast in action.