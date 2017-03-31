‘IT’ film trailer breaks viewing record

Trailer attracted 197 million views in its first 24 hours

This week’s IT trailer has broken a record for the most views in its first 24 hours.

Warner Bros has announced that the trailer for the Stephen King remake attracted 197 million views globally in its first day of release, as well as 1.8 million shares on Facebook in the US alone.

The previous record of the most views in its first 24 hours for a movie trailer was by The Fate of the Furious (139 million in a day).

Watch the IT trailer below:

The R-rated film adaptation of King’s 1986 novel is set for release on September 8 this year. Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise, following in the footsteps of Tim Curry, who famously portrayed the creepy clown in a popular 1990 TV miniseries.

Mama‘s Andrés Muschietti is directing from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga.

On of the film’s producers, Seth Grahame-Smith, recently revealed that Stephen King has given the remake his approval.

The film’s cast also includes Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who is playing Richie Tozier, a member of the so-called ‘Losers Club’. The first photo of Bill Skarsgård in character as Pennywise the clown was released last summer.

