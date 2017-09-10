‘It’ movie breaks box office records after bagging $117m during its opening weekend

It's the biggest ever opening for a horror film

It opened this weekend, bringing in a record-breaking $117.2m in North America during its first few days.

The 2017 remake of Stephen King’s classic novel stars Bill Skarsgård as iconic clown Pennywise.

The film grossed a total of $179.2 million after pulled $62 million from 46 markets overseas. According to THR, it’s the biggest start ever for a horror film or for a King adaptation, the biggest opening ever for the month of September and the second-biggest opening for an R-rated film.

It’s also been noted that most ticket-buyers in North America were over the age of 25.

Bill Skarsgård previously spoke of the scary clown epidemic, which was long-rumoured to be a marketing stunt for the film.

Speaking to NME about taking the role of actual-killer clown Pennywise in the reboot of Stephen King’s ‘It’, Bill Skarsgård revealed his relationship with the scary clown association.

“The clown thing is strange… I found this documentary”, the actor begins, “It stressed that up until the novel of It there wasn’t a collective fear of clowns… Then this book was released and it really changed how everybody viewed clowns.”

“If you look at the depiction of scary clowns in films, you don’t really see any prior to It. Then in the late ’90s they started popping up all over the place.”

Skarsgård concludes: “Certainly this movie’s not going to help these poor professional clowns who are just trying to entertain kids”, which is actually true, as reported by real life clowns.

