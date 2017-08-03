See some creepy new footage of Pennywise in the new TV trailers for ‘IT’

Bad news if you don't like clowns

New TV trailers for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ have been unveiled, sharing new and unsettling footage of Pennywise.

One of the most hotly-anticipated horror films of the year, ‘IT’ takes visual cues from the original 1990 miniseries of the same name and is again adapted from King’s 1984 novel. A longer trailer was released last month, after the film’s first promotional trailer broke the record for the most-viewed trailer in a 24-hour period when it was released back in March. Initial screenings of the trailer even left audience members screaming.

Now, two new TV spots have been shared. The first shows the children exploring the scary house from the other clips, cut with more footage of the iconic chasing them, a door trapping demonic hands, a new terrifying full-frontal shot of Pennywise.

Another is cut with Pennywise appearing on TV show ‘Wonderful Day’, joining in a chorus for viewers to ‘Kill Them All’. Check out the new TV adverts below.

Earlier this week, the film’s running time was revealed – with ‘IT’s duration at a lengthy 135 minutes.