Watch the terrifying second trailer for ‘IT’

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 horror novel will hit the big screen in September

The second trailer for the forthcoming cinematic adaptation of IT has been released – watch the new teaser below.

The new film is based on Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel of the same name, with the film also taking visual cues from the subsequent 1990 miniseries.

After the first promotional teaser for the new film – which dropped back in March – broke the record as the most-viewed trailer in 24 hours, the film’s distributors Warner Bros. have now unleashed an equally-terrifying second trailer for IT on the public.

Premiering during last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, the creepy new teaser sees the boys from The Losers’ Club exploring a sewer – where they happen upon the shoe of missing girl Betty Ripson. One of the boys is then confronted by a floating red balloon, which explodes with a bang after looming towards the camera. Viewers are also given a brief but clearer glimpse of Pennywise, the film’s antagonist.

Watch the new trailer for IT below.

The new adaptation of IT is being directed by Andrés Muschietti from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga. It’ll star Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and is set for a wide release on September 8.