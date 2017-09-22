‘IT’ is now the highest-grossing horror film in US history

Americans just can't get enough of Pennywise

IT has become the highest-grossing horror film in US cinema history.

The much-hyped adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel – which was directed Andy Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the clown – was released in the country on September 8.

According to Variety, cinemagoers in the US have flocked in huge numbers to see IT, with the movie now the highest-grossing horror film in US cinema history, bypassing the seminal The Exorcist (1973).

IT has already brought in $236.3 million at the box office in the US in its first two weeks, comfortably beating The Exorcist‘s final total of $232.9 million. Muschietti’s film still trails The Exorcist for the global record for a horror film, with IT currently weighing in at $404.3 million compared to The Exorcist‘s $441.3 million.

It has already been confirmed that there will be a sequel to IT, which currently has the working title IT: Chapter Two. Find out everything we know so far about the IT sequel here.

Meanwhile, Muschietti has spoken about which King horror novel he’d like to adapt after he finishes the sequel to IT – although he has yet to be officially confirmed as the sequel’s director.