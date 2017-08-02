The running time for ‘IT’ is much longer than most horror movies

That's so much more horror for your money

Horror fans have reacted with excitement to news of the running time for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s horror classic ‘IT’.

One of the most hotly-anticipated horror films of the year, ‘IT’ takes visual cues from the original 1990 miniseries of the same name and is again adapted from King’s 1984 novel. A longer trailer was released last month, after the film’s first promotional trailer broke the record for the most-viewed trailer in a 24-hour period when it was released back in March. Initial screenings of the trailer even left audience members screaming.

Now, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) website reveals that the film has a duration of a massive 135 minutes. Most horror films have an average length of just 90 minutes, and this means the new movie is only an hour shorter than the entire of the ’90s series – promising to pack in as much of the novel’s 1,000 pages as possible.

The movie has been directed by Andrés Muschietti from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga. After reports that Tilda Swinton was originally approached for the role, the film will star Bill Skarsgård as the clown Pennywise, as well as Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.

‘IT’ will hit cinemas on September 8.