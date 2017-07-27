Watch the chilling new trailer for ‘IT’

The new Stephen King adaptation will hit cinemas on September 8

The latest trailer for the forthcoming new adaptation of Stephen King’s IT has been released – watch the terrifying new teaser clip below.

The new film, which takes visual cues from the original 1990 miniseries of the same name, is set for a worldwide release on September 8. Adapted from King’s 1984 novel, the movie has been directed by Andrés Muschietti from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga.

The film’s distributors, Warner Bros., have today (July 27) released the latest trailer for IT, giving cinemagoers and horror fans a clearer glimpse of the film’s clown antagonist, Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgård), as he wrecks havoc in the town of Derry, Maine.

Watch the new trailer for IT below.

The film’s first promotional trailer broke the record for the most-viewed trailer in a 24-hour period when it was released back in March. A second clip followed in May during the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

As well as Skarsgård, the new version of IT will star Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, as well as relative newcomers Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.