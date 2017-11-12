Jack Black thinks ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ copied ‘School Of Rock’

The actor has a problem with one scene in the new Marvel movie

Jack Black has accused Thor: Ragnarok of copying School Of Rock.

The actor and musician starred in the 2003 musical comedy, which featured a scene that involved him singing part of Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Immigrant Song‘.

The Marvel movie, which was released last month, also uses that track. It soundtracks the final fight sequence in the film, and Black has taken to Instagram to air his grievances about it.

“You know in School Of Rock when I sing a part of that monstrous Led Zeppelin jam ‘Immigrant Song’ and it’s super bitching, and like the raddest part of the movie?” he said in a video, as Digital Spy reports.

This is a challenge! #SchoolOfRagnarok @chrishemsworth @taikawaititi A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:11am PST

“Well, it’s come to my attention that someone kind of stole that chunk of our movie and put it in their movie. That’s right – I’m talking about Thor: Ragnarok. Totally bit our style, totally poached our jam. And now they’re parading around town like they thought of it. Well, you don’t get to do that and get away with it, bro.”

Black then challenged “Thor” to a “battle of the jams”, tagging actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi in the caption.

Hemsworth later responded in his own video, saying: “You’re right – you got me! Guilty as charged. We stole ‘Immigrant Song’ from you, but guess what? You stole it too. And as Oscar Wilde once said, ‘Talent borrows, and genius steals’ so we’re both guilty of the same crime.

“We would have used your song [Tenacious D‘s ‘Tribute’], but as you said in your song, ‘This is not the greatest song in the world’, so we moved on.”

in response to @jackblack #schoolofragnarock #jam @taikawaititi @marvel #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

He then added that he didn’t know what a “battle of the jams” was, but accepted the challenge. “My place or yours, baby,” he said. “I’m in.”

Daddy’s School Of Ragnaroth from the set of “The House With A Clock In It’s Walls” A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:21am PST

Before Hemsworth replied, Black posted a choreographed video of him lip-syncing along to ‘Immigrant Song’ at a dinner table. He captioned the post “Daddy’s School of Ragnaroth from the set of “The House With A Clock In It’s Walls”. See the video above.