Jack Nicholson to ‘come out of retirement for Toni Erdmann remake’

The legendary actor hasn't made a movie since 2010.

Jack Nicholson is reportedly eying up the title role in a Hollywood remake of hit German comedy film Toni Erdmann.

Released in UK cinemas last Friday (February 3), Toni Erdmann is a surreal comedy about a father who poses as a ‘life coach’ to a leading European businessman so he can spend more time with his overworked daughter. Directed by Maren Ade, it’s been widely acclaimed and nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Academy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell and his regular producing partner Adam McKay are now planning a US remake with Nicholson as the father character and Kristen Wiig as his daughter. Original director Maren Ade will serve as an executive producer on the remake.

With 12 nominations between 1970 and 2003, Jack Nicholson is the most-nominated male actor in Academy Awards history. Only Meryl Streep, with 20 nominations has more, though Katharine Helpburn also racked up 12 nominations during her career.

Nicholson’s last film appearances came in the 2010 movies I’m Still Here and How Do You Know. In a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, Nicholson dismissed rumours that he had retired from acting due to memory loss, saying he is simply less compelled to “be out there any more”.