Jackie Chan confirms that ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the way

Jackie Chan has confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is on the way, but it’s all dependent on whether Chris Tucker returns for another slice of buddy cop action.

The pair teamed up for three films between 1998 and 2007, with Chan playing Chief Inspector Lee, a no-nonsense Hong Kong cop who reluctantly joins forces with wise-cracking LAPD Detective James Carter (Tucker).

But while it’s now been ten years since the third film was released, it seems like a fourth film is now closer than ever.

Revealing all in an interview with US radio station Power 106, Chan said: “A few years ago, Karate Kid. There was supposed to be a Karate Kid 2 but the script isn’t right. Several years later they want to do it and I say, ‘You still want to do Karate Kid? No, Karate Men.’ They’re taller than me now!”

He added: “Rush Hour you can do any time… Next year!”

Chan further elaborated, and claimed that he had accepted a script for the fourth film earlier this week.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed”, he said.

And while he claims that the film could begin shooting as early as next year, he also mentioned that it’s dependent on “if Chris Tucker agrees”.

If you can’t wait until then, you’ll be pleased to know that Chan is currently lighting up the big screen in ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’, appearing as Master Wu, the leader of the titular ninjas.