Jada Pinkett Smith slams ‘All Eyez On Me’ for “hurtful” depiction of her friendship with Tupac

The biopic about the late rapper was released in the US today (June 16) to mark what would've been his 46th birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith has criticised All Eyez On Me for the biopic’s “deeply hurtful” depiction of her friendship with its subject, Tupac.

The new film, which stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the titular role, was released in the US today (June 16) to mark what would’ve been the late rapper’s 46th birthday. All Eyez On Me will be released in the UK on June 30.

However, Pinkett Smith has voiced her displeasure at her depiction in the film, labelling All Eyez On Me‘s treatment of her friendship with Tupac – which began during high school – as “hurtful.”

“My relationship with Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she wrote on Twitter, before referencing the scene in the film where Tupac reads the poem The Rose That Grew From Concrete, which he wrote especially for Pinkett Smith.

“Pac never read me that poem,” Pinkett Smith continued. “I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career.

“I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. The re-imagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

Despite the criticism, Pinkett Smith did praise Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham (who plays Pinkett Smith in the film) for their work, adding, “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given.”

Meanwhile, another film that will look at Tupac’s life and career was announced last month, with the forthcoming documentary being particularly notable as it has been authorised by the late rapper’s estate.