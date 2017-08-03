James Bond 25 details have reportedly been revealed

Daniel Craig has been confirmed to appear in the next instalment of the espionage franchise, despite previous reports he could quit

Details about the next James Bond movie have reportedly been revealed.

The next film will be the 25th in the British espionage franchise. Daniel Craig, the latest actor to play the titular character, has already been confirmed to return to the role in the movie.

According to The Mirror, some key details about the film – including locations, storyline and working title – have been revealed.

A source reportedly told the paper that Bond will travel to Croatia for the the film, which will be basaed on the 2001 novel Never Dream Of Dying. That book was written by Raymond Benson, who also wrote the movie tie-ins Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

The plotline of Never Dream Of Dying sees Bond embark on a relationship with film star Tylyn Mignonne, whose husband has ties to the crime organisation The Union.

Other locations allegedly set to be included in the movie include Japan and the south of France. The source said: “Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre. They are hoping to film in Croatia next year.”

The working title for James Bond 25 is, apparently, Shatterhand.

So far, Craig, Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Rory Kinnear have all been confirmed to appear in the forthcoming movie. Christoph Waltz and Dave Bautista are rumoured to return as villains.

Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes will not work on James Bond 25. His replacement is yet to be announced, but, as The Independent reports, Yann Demange (’71), David Mackenzie (Hell Or High Water) and Denis Villenueve (Blade Runner 2049) are all in the running to take his place.

James Bond 25 is currently scheduled to be released into cinemas in November 2019.