‘James Bond’ legend Roger Moore dies, aged 89

The 007 actor fought 'a short but brave battle with cancer'

Tributes have been paid after the death of ‘James Bond’ actor and cinema legend, Sir Roger Moore.

His family took to Twitter to announce that Sir Roger had died, aged 89 – passing away after “a short but brave battle with cancer”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

They continued: “We know our love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

Read their full statement below.

Sir Roger, born in the Stockwell area of London in 1927, was in the Royal Army Service Corps as a second lieutenant, after being conscripted for national service shortly after the end of the Second World War. He then rose to fame as a model before landing some high profile television and film roles. He starred in ‘Ivanhoe’, ‘The Saint’, and ‘The Persuaders’ before landing his most iconic role as James Bond. He made his debut as 007 in 1973 in ‘Live And Let Die’. He would continue to play the spy until 1985’s ‘A View To A Kill’. He would continue to act, as well as become an author and spend time as an Unicef Ambassador.

