The next James Bond film will be released in 2019

The 25th installment of the long-running spy film franchise has finally been confirmed by producers

The next James Bond film has been officially announced, with the new movie set to hit cinemas in November 2019.

The announcement ends the prolonged uncertainty about the next installment in the long-running spy film franchise. The last film in the series, Spectre, was released back in 2015.

With Bond producers reportedly close to securing Daniel Craig’s services for the new film, the movie itself has now been officially announced. Set to be the 25th film in the series, it’ll be written by regular Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced, as ever, by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Details of cast and director “will be announced at a later date.”

The currently-untitled film will be released in the US on November 8 2019, while it will be released in the UK and the rest of the world at an earlier date – but the precise date of release for those territories has yet to be confirmed.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See the official announcement of the new James Bond film below.

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. Bond 25 will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The film’s cast, director and distributor will be announced at a later date. A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Speaking earlier this month, Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan registered his interest in helming a James Bond film – but only if the franchise’s producers felt that the series needed “reinvention.”

“You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean,” Nolan said. “It has to need reinvention; it has to need you.”