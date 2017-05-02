James Bond producers target ‘Sherlock’ director for next film

The 25th 007 film appears to be in works, despite producers not yet securing Daniel Craig's involvement in the next Bond project

The producers of the next James Bond film are eyeing Sherlock director Paul McGuigan as the lead candidate for the director’s chair.

While no official Bond project has been officially announced – lead actor Daniel Craig is still yet to commit to the role – it appears that the filmmakers are working on getting the new film off the ground.

Ahead of the forthcoming 25th Bond film – which will be the first since 2015’s Spectre – longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have identified McGuigan as the directing frontrunner.

The 53-year-old, who directed Lucky Number Slevin and the Sherlock episodes ‘A Scandal In Belgravia’ and ‘The Hounds of Baskerville’, has reportedly impressed the producers with his directorial work in the upc0ming movie Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (via IndieWire).

It is also understood that Wilson and Broccoli are planning the new film with the understanding that Craig will reprise his role as 007 – suggesting that no other candidates for the lead role are being considered at this time.

While Craig hasn’t yet committed to the project, it was recently reported that five film studios are currently bidding for the rights to the new film. Sony Pictures had previously held the rights to the franchise, but their contract expired after Spectre.