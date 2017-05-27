‘James Bond’ pays video tribute to the late Roger Moore

The film franchise has given the late British actor a touching send-off with a super-cut of him in the role of 007

The James Bond franchise have paid tribute to Sir Roger Moore following his death earlier this week.

Moore – who played the iconic spy in seven films from 1973 to 1985, making his Bond bow in Live and Let Die – passed away on Tuesday (May 23) after a “short but brave battle with cancer.” He was 89.

In memory of Moore, the Bond franchise have posted a touching video tribute online that celebrates the actor’s charming take on the role of 007. Set to the theme from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me – Carly Simon’s ‘Nobody Does It Better’ – the super-cut shows brief clips and quotes from throughout Moore’s time as Bond.

Watch the James Bond franchise’s video tribute to Moore below.

Moore’s fellow Bond actors paid tribute to his life and career following the news of his passing earlier this week. Current 007 actor Daniel Craig posted a picture of himself and Moore with the words “nobody does it better”, while Moore’s predecessor Sean Connery expressed his sadness at the news.

“I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing,” Connery told the Hollywood Reporter. “We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”