James Cameron on ‘Alien’ franchise: “I don’t think it’s worked out terribly well”

Cameron directed the 'Alien' sequel 'Aliens'

Director James Cameron has revealed his thoughts concerning the Alien franchise during a recent interview.

Cameron directed the 1986 Alien sequel Aliens and the franchise has seen a number of movies released over the course of five decades. Alien: Covenant is due for release in May of this year.

Speaking to Vulture, Cameron said; “The franchise has kind of wandered all over the map. Ridley [Scott] did the first film, and he inspired an entire generation of filmmakers and science-fiction fans with that one movie.”

He continued: “I don’t think it’s worked out terribly well. I think we’ve moved on beyond it. It’s like, okay, we’ve got it, we’ve got the whole Freudian biomechanoid meme. I’ve seen it in 100 horror films since.”

“I think both of those films stand at a certain point in time, as a reference point. But is there any validity to doing another one now? I don’t know. Maybe. Let’s see, jury’s out. Let’s see what Ridley comes up with,” he added.

Speaking of his work on Aliens, Cameron said; “I sort of did it as a fanboy. I wanted to honour his film, but also say what I needed to say. After that, I don’t take any responsibility.”

Meanwhile, James Cameron is reportedly set to team up with Deadpool director Tim Miller on a reboot of The Terminator.

The director of the original 1984 film and its follow up Terminator 2: Judgment Day is believed to be in early talks according to Deadline sources. They also claim the new film will bring a “conclusion” to the franchise.

David Ellison, who co-financed the last film Terminator Genisys, is bankrolling the reboot. Ellison still holds many rights to the franchise, after his 2013 acquisition from sister Megan Ellison. She bought them in 2011 at Cannes for $20 million.

But Cameron is set to regain certain rights to the franchise in 2019.