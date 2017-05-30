James Cameron isn’t worried about the gap between Avatar movies

'Avatar 2' will mark 11 years since the first 'Avatar' movie.

James Cameron has spoken about the gap between the Avatar movies, with the release of the sequel not arriving until 2020.

This year marks eight years since the first Avatar movie hit cinemas, which means Avatar 2 will arrive a full eleven years after the first installment.

However, the director isn’t worried about the delay between movies, comparing it to the success of follow-up films such as Terminator 2 and Aliens.

“It was a seven-year gap between The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, seven year gap between Alien and Aliens,” he told CNN. “It’s gonna be obviously more like a ten year gap between Avatar and Avatar 2. But Avatar 2 you are going to with not the promise, but the certainty of three more films beyond that, and that’s a very different concept with the audience. And a lot of the delay has been around creating that overall vision.”

Avatar 2 is set to be released on December 18 2020. The release dates for the further three films were announced last month; Avatar 3 will hit screens on December 17 2021, while the remaining two Avatar films will be released on December 20 2024 and December 19 2025.

While pre-production on the sequels – which will all be made at the same time – is currently in full swing, Avatar actress Sigourney Weaver recently confirmed that the actual filming of the new films will commence later this year.

Cameron recently compared the production of the four new films to building the Three Gorges Dam.

“It’s an epic undertaking,” the award-winning director said. “It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it.”