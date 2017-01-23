James Cameron and ‘Deadpool’ director to ‘team up’ for new ‘Terminator’ reboot

'Aliens' and 'Avatar' man has had no involvement in the franchise since 1991

James Cameron is reportedly set to team up with Deadpool director Tim Miller on a reboot of The Terminator.

The director of the original 1984 film and its follow up Terminator 2: Judgment Day is believed to be in early talks according to Deadline sources. They also claim the new film will bring a “conclusion” to the franchise.

David Ellison, who co-financed the last film Terminator Genisys, is bankrolling the reboot.

Ellison still holds many rights to the franchise, after his 2013 acquisition from sister Megan Ellison. She bought them in 2011 at Cannes for $20 million.

But Cameron is set to regain certain rights to the franchise in 2019.

The director made the first two films but walked away from any subsequent sequels and he has largely been silent with the exception of the last 2015 picture, Terminator Genisys, which he described as “very respectful” of his two original films.

He added: “[While watching it] I start to see things I recognise. It’s being very respectful of first two films. Then all of the sudden, it just swerves. And now I’m going on a journey. I feel like the franchise has been reinvigorated, like this is a renaissance.”

A sequel was planned for Genisys but it was pulled from the 2017 release schedule by Paramount Pictures.

Directed by Thor: The Dark World‘s Alan Taylor, it was originally conceived as the first film in a reboot trilogy teaming Arnold Schwarzenegger with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. It opened in cinemas to poor reviews and performed somewhat disappointingly at the box office, especially in the US.

Though Genisys eventually grossed over $440 million (£310 million) at cinemas worldwide, it was unlikely to have turned much of a profit once production and marketing costs have been taken into account.