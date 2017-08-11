James Cameron says ‘Alien’ and ‘Terminator’ sequels weren’t as good the originals
The director helmed 'Terminator' 1 and 2, and 'Aliens'
James Cameron has claimed that the sequels to Alien and Terminator were not as good as the ones he directed.
The comments came in a new interview with the Daily Telegraph. Speaking to the paper, Cameron noted that “The subsequent Alien films haven’t been as good as Alien and Aliens. They set a standard the other movies were judged against. That’s true of the Terminator films as well.”
James Cameron directed Aliens, the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien original. Two years previous, he made his Hollywood breakthrough with the original Terminator movie, which itself has spawned four sequels, with a fifth in the works.
Cameron continued by stating that his doesn’t feel that sequels affect the legacy of the original film. “It doesn’t diminish the original accomplishment in any way,” he said. “If anything it makes the original seem better by comparison.”
He also admitted to being disappointed by many Hollywood sequels. “That doesn’t mean I bet against the new films – I go ‘all right guys, let’s see the magic’,” he continues. “I’ve been disappointed. The problem is, I’m so damn analytical I can point out exactly what didn’t work. If I had 20 minutes with the filmmaker ahead of time, I might have been able to help. But that’s just not how this business works.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger recently hinted that he may work with James Cameron again on a new Terminator film.
The actor and director worked together on the first two films in the franchise, which were released in 1984 and 1991 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) respectively. The latest film in the Terminator series, Genisys, was released in 2015.
Despite the fact that Paramount Pictures have ended their involvement with the Terminator franchise, Schwarzenegger remains hopeful that not only will there be another film, but that Cameron will also be involved in a direct role in production.
Schwarzenegger reminded reporters that Cameron will own the rights to the franchise from 2019 – marking 35 years since the release of the original Terminator – and then confirmed that the Avatar director would be involved in the next film.
“Cameron will be producing it, and there will be another director on it. I’m always looking forward to doing another Terminator, especially if the story is written well and it really entertains the whole world.”