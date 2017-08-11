James Cameron says ‘Alien’ and ‘Terminator’ sequels weren’t as good the originals

The director helmed 'Terminator' 1 and 2, and 'Aliens'

James Cameron has claimed that the sequels to Alien and Terminator were not as good as the ones he directed.

The comments came in a new interview with the Daily Telegraph. Speaking to the paper, Cameron noted that “The subsequent Alien films haven’t been as good as Alien and Aliens. They set a standard the other movies were judged against. That’s true of the Terminator films as well.”

