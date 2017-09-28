James Cameron: ‘Terminator 6 will be a sequel to Terminator 2’

"We're pretending the other films were a bad dream"

The sixth film in the Terminator franchise will be a “continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2“, creator James Cameron has revealed.

In a new interview with Hollywood Reporter, Cameron said the plot would not carry on from 2003’s Rise of the Machines, 2009’s Salvation or 2015’s Genisys, labelling the latest three films “a bad dream”, or “an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse”.

The most recent film in the franchise starred Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and franchise lead Arnold Schwarzenegger, but scored just 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The as-yet untitled Terminator 6 will be released on July 26, 2019, and Cameron says: “The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) added: “The [first] films are more relevant today than they were when [Cameron] made them. A lot of it seems like prognostication because it’s coming to be — the world we live in right now.”

Speaking to the Daily Beast in July about a potential trilogy of new Terminator films, Cameron said: “I always say: if Terminator was about the war between the humans and the machines, look around any restaurant or airport lounge and tell me the machines haven’t won when every human you see is enslaved to their device. So could you make a relevant Terminator film now? Absolutely.”