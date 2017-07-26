James Cameron considering ‘Terminator’ revival with trilogy of new films

The 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' director was behind the 1984 original and its 1991 follow-up, 'Judgement Day'

James Cameron has said that he is currently considering reviving the Terminator franchise with a “three-film arc” of movies.

The Titanic and Avatar director was behind the 1984 original, as well as its 1991 follow-up Judgement Day. Cameron co-created the eponymous character along with Gale Anne Hurd, who produced The Terminator.

Cameron relinquished control of the franchise before it was first revived in 2003 for the third film, Rise of the Machines. Two more Terminator films have since followed – 2009’s Terminator Salvation and the critically-derided Terminator Genisys, which came out in 2015.

The filmmaker is now considering a return to the franchise he co-created. Speaking to News.com.au, Cameron said that he was currently in talks with Terminator‘s current rights holder about future film plans.

“The question is — has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up?” Cameron said. “So I am in discussions with David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator franchise, and the rights in the US market revert to me under US copyright law in a year and a half, so he and I are talking about what we can do.

“Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.”

Back in May, Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed that a sixth film is in the works – but it is also believed that the star’s role in future films in the franchise may be phased out, with new characters being introduced to help “pass the baton.”