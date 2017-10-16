"Sexual assault is no laughing matter."

James Corden has apologised after he was criticised for making a controversial joke about Harvey Weinstein at a charity event over the weekend.

As he hosted the AmfAR gala on Saturday night, Corden wasted no time in addressing the Weinstein scandal, after the movie mogul was fired from his own company amid extensive allegations of sexual assault.

“It’s been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird”, Corden joked.

After the first gag was met with audible groans, the ‘Late Late Host’ continued: “I don’t know if whether that groan was because you liked that joke or don’t like that joke. If you don’t like that joke, you should probably leave now.”

Now, Corden has apologised on social media after the gag was met with a huge backlash from figures including actress Rose McGowan, who branded him a “motherfucking piglet”, having previously alleged that she was assaulted by Weinstein.

Corden wrote on Twitter: “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior. But to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

Responding to the apology, one user wrote: “I’m pretty sure no sexual harassment or sexual assault victims appreciate someone else making jokes about their predators.”

Last month, Corden also faced criticism after posing with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys, with many accusing the star of “normalising fascism” after posing for a photo that saw him kissing Spicer on the cheek.