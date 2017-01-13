James Corden lands key supporting role in new ‘Ocean’s’ movie

He joins Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in the female-led reboot.

James Corden has joined the cast of the new Ocean’s movie.

The Late Late Show host has landed a key supporting role as an insurance investigator who begins to suss out the film’s eight-member heist crew, Deadline reports.

The first pictures of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock shooting the new movie, Ocean’s 8, which has a female-led cast, emerged in October.

Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina make up the titular “Ocean’s eight”.

The Hunger Games‘ Gary Ross is directing from a script he co-wrote, with George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh serving as producers on the project. Shooting started in October in New York and Warner Bros. has set a release date of June 18, 2018.

Before she appears in Ocean’s Eight, Rihanna will be seen in upcoming sci-fi film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

She co-stars alongside Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne and Clive Owen in the film, which set for release in July 2017. Writer-director Luc Besson (The Fifth Element) is adapting the story from a popular series of French 1960s graphic novels.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets will be Rihanna’s second major live-action film role following 2012’s Battleship. She also took on a voice role in last year’s computer animated hit Home.

Meanwhile, James Corden has called out Pierce Brosnan for being rude to him at a U2 gig.