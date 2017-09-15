Watch James Corden dress up as Pennywise from ‘IT’

He looks pretty terrifying

James Corden dressed up as IT‘s Pennywise for a sketch on The Late Late Show.

The new film remake of Stephen King’s classic tale recently hit cinemas and brought in a record-breaking $117.2m in North America during its first few days.

In a new sketch, Corden dressed up as the terrifying clown who is summoned to help a worker with his ‘IT’ problem. During the sketch, another iconic monster shows up. Watch it below.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a man dressed as Pennywise “terrorising” a group of teenage girls in Bristol.

Following the so-called ‘killer clown’ craze last year, the Bristol Post reports of complaints about a man in a clown costume in Kingsgate Park in Yate, near Bristol earlier this week.

According to the local report, the man was “holding a bunch of balloons, and began taunting the girls as they passed by” before “chasing them through a park”.

“The girls were frightened, screamed and ran,” a woman wrote on the incident on Facebook. “The person got up and chased them from Kingsgate to the One Stop near the common, laughing. This is an absolutely awful thing to do to teenage girls. My friend’s daughter is shaking with fear.”