77-year-old ‘Babe’ actor sentenced to jail

James Cromwell was part of a protest at a New York power plant

The Emmy Award-winning Babe and L.A. Confidential actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to seven days of jail time at Orange County Jail, after refusing to pay a $375 fine related to his arrest at a protest in Wawayanda, New York.

The Farmer Hoggett actor was one of six environmental protestors found guilty of obstructing traffic when they staged a sit-in on the site of Competitive Power Ventures’ prospective natural gas-fired power plant in the town.

They argued that the carbon emissions that would be emitted by the CPV power plant would pose an imminent threat to the local environment, and accelerate climate change.

Three of the six protestors paid their fine, but along with Cromwell, Pramilla Malick and Madeline Shaw will face prison time, Variety reports. Cromwell said: “If we don’t stay together, nothing will change. Power to the people.”

However, following an appeal, the three defendants now have a new deadline of July 14 to pay their $375 fine.

Cromwell is set to star in Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World, which began filming in London in February, and in which Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from the hit reboot.

Joining the cast alongside Cromwell are Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Geraldine Chaplin and Justice Smith.

The film is set for release on July 22, 2018, with direction from JA Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls). Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow remains on board as an executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg. Last year Bayona said the sequel will feel “darker and scarier”.

“Obviously when you have Chris Pratt, it will also be very funny,” he explained. “But it will be darker. It is a second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark as in The Empire Strikes Back or the Wrath Of Khan, which are the examples you always get.”

“The film takes the story where it has never been before. To me, it surprised me. We are going to places where the saga has never been before, and at the same time we are paying tribute to the franchise. We will take it a step further. There are things that will happen that people are not expecting and they really are shocking.”