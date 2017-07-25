Watch James Franco star in the terrifying new trailer for ‘The Vault’

'The Signal''s Dan Bush has directed the new horror-thriller, which depicts a bank robbery gone wrong

A new trailer for The Vault has been released, starring James Franco – watch the clip below.

The upcoming horror-thriller has been directed by The Signal‘s Dan Bush, and tells the story of a bank robbery gone wrong. After a gang hold up a bank, they encounter a ream of supernatural terrors in the building’s downstairs vault.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “In order to save their brother Michael’s life, the Dillon sisters, Leah and Vee have organised a bank robbery, but when the upstairs vault doesn’t have enough money to cover Michael’s debt, on the advice of Assistant Bank Manager Ed Maas, they drill into the downstairs vault. But the bank’s basement hides a terrible secret and before long, the Dillons have to choose whether to face the police outside or the terrible supernatural forces in the vault below.”

Franco plays Ed Maas, while Francesca Eastwood and newcomers Taryn Manning, Scott Haze and Q’Orianka Kilcher also star. The Vault will be released on September 8 in the UK.

Watch the new trailer for The Vault below.

Franco’s involvement in The Vault follows the reveal earlier this month of his new film The Disaster Artist – which tells the story of “the greatest bad movie ever made.”