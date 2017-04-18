The director confirmed that the movies would become a trilogy in a lengthy Facebook post

James Gunn has announced on Facebook that he will return to write and direct a third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

In a lengthy post to mark the start of the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 press tour, the screenwriter explained that the question he gets asked the most is whether or not he would make a third film in the series. But after “many months of rumination and discussions”, he was ready to confirm that the franchise would become a trilogy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy films are based on the comic book series of the same name, and are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Describing his love for the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero team, Gunn told his followers: “In the end, my love for [Guardians characters] Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula – and some of the other forthcoming heroes – goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit.”

Gunn confirmed that the film would take place after the Avengers’ Infinity War and “conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.”

The second Guardians of the Galaxy film is released May 5th. The movie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.