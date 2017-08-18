"We were all bitterly disappointed with that film".

Jamie Bell has spoken about starring in the 2015 reboot of Marvel’s Fantastic Four, and admitted that he was “bitterly disappointed” with the final result.

The film, which starred Bell as Ben Grimm/The Thing, received a critical mauling upon release – with NME’s review describing it as “a horribly botched reboot that squanders a talented young cast”.

Away from the big screen, the production was also plagued by stories of bizarre on-set behaviour, with director Josh Trank accused of being “erratic” and “indecisive” before extensive reshoots were eventually ordered without his involvement.

Now, Bell has opened up on the failure of the superhero reboot, and admitted that he was less than impressed with the way that the film eventually turned out.

“There were several things on that movie I was clearly not privy to because I’m just an actor and I just do my stuff on set”, he told the Los Angeles Times.

“But with something like that, everything starts with the best of intentions. A production begins with the idea to make something that’s unique and original and with integrity. I think the film really strived towards those goals. I don’t know what happened between the launch of the voyage and the arrival. I think we were all bitterly disappointed with that film. But that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Miles Teller, who appeared in the film as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, also opened up on the film’s failure last year and claimed that a bad script was to blame for the poor reception.