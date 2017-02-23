Jamie Foxx subjected to racial abuse in Croatia

Incident occurred as the actor shot a new 'Robin Hood' film in Dubrovnik

Jamie Foxx was recently subjected to alleged racial abuse while filming a movie in Croatia.

The actor is currently in Dubrovnik shooting upcoming film Robin Hood: Origins, in which he plays the character of Little John.

Foxx took to social media earlier this week to post now-deleted footage of fellow customers being escorted out of a restaurant, claiming that the two men were “drunk” and used racial and foul language towards him in Croatian.

BBC News reports that police have filed disorderly conduct charges against the individuals, describing them as having directed “particularly arrogant and rude” insults towards “one of the guests on racial grounds”. Foxx was not directly named in the police statement.

Watch Foxx’s now-deleted posts about the incident below:

Foxx later took to Instagram to describe himself as “mind blown” over the beauty of Croatia. Watch below: