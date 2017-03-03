Jane Fonda reveals she was raped and sexually abused as a child

The legendary Hollywood actress speaks candidly in a new interview about her feminism.

Jane Fonda has revealed that she is a survivor of rape and sexual abuse.

The actress and activist spoke about the “extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females” in a new interview with fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson.

“I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” she said during the Net-a-porter interview. “I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

Fonda added: “I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way’.”

The actress also spoke about embracing feminism later in her life, saying: “I became an embodied feminist when I was single and saw Eve Ensler perform The Vagina Monologues. While I was laughing, my feminism carried from my head into my DNA. It took a long time, though, because I was brought up with the disease to please.”

Fonda, famous for her roles in Barbarella and Klute, also said during the interview: “One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realise that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right.”

Fonda’s Netflix comedy series, Grace And Frankie, which co-stars Lily Tomlin, returns on March 24.