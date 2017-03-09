Janelle Monáe ‘wanted for key role in Deadpool 2’

Singer-actress earned rave reviews for her performances in 'Hidden Figures' and 'Moonlight'.

Fresh from her acclaimed performances in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, Janelle Monáe is reportedly wanted for a key role in Deadpool 2.

The singer-actress is being courted to play Domino, a role that has previously been linked to Scandal‘s Kerry Washington and Black Mirror‘s MacKenzie Davis, according to the podcast That Hashtag Show.

Domino, a mutant with excellent marksmanship skills who often works as a mercenary, made her Marvel Comics debut in 1992. She has never appeared on the big screen before.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ryan Reynolds will start shooting Deadpool 2 in May, several months later than originally planned.

Producer Simon Kinberg has said of the sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”

Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote the original film, are also scripting the sequel. The pair recently revealed they had to swap a character with Guardians Of The Galaxy in order to secure one of their film’s baddies.

John Wick‘s David Leitch is directing after Tim Miller, director of the original, dropped out over reported creative differences with Reynolds.