Jared Leto refuses to confirm whether he will play The Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel

The actor compared talking about the character to talking about 'Fight Club'

Jared Leto has refused to confirm whether he will return as The Joker in the Suicide Squad sequel.

The follow-up to the much-talked-about DC superhero film is still in the early stages of pre-production, with Warner Bros. yet to hire a director for the new film – though Mel Gibson was linked with the job recently.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor compared talking about the character to Fight Club.

“Talking about Joker is like talking about ‘Fight Club’: unless you want to gargle your testicles, it’s probably better to leave it,” he said. “He’s liable to jump out of the cupboard and just start having fun.”

Leto was more forthcoming in talking about his role in the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049. “Making Blade Runner was incredible, it was a dream,” he said. “For me, Blade Runner is one of the best films of all time.”

He also said his co-stars in the film – Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling – were “fantastic”.

Watch the latest trailer for the apocalyptic movie above.

💚 📸 @thejoker_clan ? A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Leto sparked speculation that he would return to the role of The Joker earlier this year when he posted an image of himself dressed as character holding a knife to Batman’s throat, with the cryptic caption “💚 📸 @thejoker_clan ?” accompanying the post.

While no official announcement of Leto’s role in any future Batman project has been forthcoming, there is speculation that he could play The Joker in the forthcoming The Batman film.