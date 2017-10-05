Jared Leto says he’s never seen ‘Suicide Squad’ despite starring in it

Actor starred as The Joker in the critically-panned film

Jared Leto has revealed that he never watched Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad was panned by many critics upon its release last summer. Read NME‘s verdict here. Leto starred in the DC Comics film as The Joker alongside an ensemble cast that included Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Critics had argued that Leto’s Joker was underused in the movie.

Now, speaking to Syfy, Leto admitted that he never watches any movies he’s in, saying: “As soon as you watch it, that’s when it becomes subjective.”

Asked whether he saw Suicide Squad, Leto replied: “No, I never did. I just think with watching your own films, it can be too self-conscious of a process. You either like what you did and you’re prone to repeat it, or you didn’t like it, and it can make you self-conscious. I’m not sure how much win there is for me. But I read the scripts, so I know what’s going to happen.”

Earlier this year, Leto refused to confirm whether he will return as The Joker in a Suicide Squad sequel.

The follow-up to the much-talked-about DC superhero film is still in the early stages of pre-production, with Warner Bros. yet to hire a director for the new film – though Mel Gibson was linked with the job recently.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor compared talking about the character to Fight Club. “Talking about Joker is like talking about Fight Club: unless you want to gargle your testicles, it’s probably better to leave it,” he said. “He’s liable to jump out of the cupboard and just start having fun.”

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad director David Ayer has admitted that Leto’s Joker should have been the film’s main villain.