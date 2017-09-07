Jared Leto reacts to Joker origin movie rumours and his future in the DCEU

"When you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there"

After a tumultuous response to ‘Suicide Squad’ and news of a standalone Joker origin film, Jared Leto has weighed in on his future as the character and doesn’t seem too certain of anything.

News broke last month that DC Films are reportedly developing a Joker solo movie with Martin Scorsese in talks to produce to movie.

While attending an event for the launch of ‘Destiny 2’, the actor shared his thoughts on what’s going on in terms of the character and his involvement moving forward, report ScreenRant.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

“I’m a little confused too, but yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC world and I loved the Joker, he’s a great character, a really fun character to play.”

“It’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there,” Leto continued: “You have the honour of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. But there are other films in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

Though rumours emerged that Leonardo DiCaprio is an early frontrunner for DC’s standalone Joker movie, Jared Leto isn’t likely to step down from the character yet.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman is set to join Margot Robbie as they set to reprise their roles as the Joker and Harley Quinn in a new movie. The film is set to take place after the sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that Ben Affleck has signed up to do a trilogy of new Batman films.