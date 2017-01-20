Jared Leto teases the return of his Joker

Leto's character was a disappointingly peripheral figure in last summer's 'Suicide Squad' movie.

Jared Leto has seemingly been hinting that his Joker is set to return.

The actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman played the classic DC baddie in last year’s poorly-received but commercially successful Suicide Squad movie. Rumours have suggested he was not happy with director David Ayer’s final cut, which left many of his scenes on the editing room floor.

“I understand [this Suicide Squad film] is a bit of an introduction to The Joker. It’s more of a supporting part than it could have been, had they used everything – but there’s a method to [the filmmakers’] madness,” he told NME in August.

However, in recent days Leto has been sharing images of the Joker on his social media accounts, suggesting he could be preparing to reprise the role in a sequel which has yet to be officially announced.

One moviegoer was so frustrated by the lack of Jared Leto in the Suicide Squad theatrical release that he even threatened to sue Warner Bros. for false advertising. However, the film’s extended cut, which is available on DVD and Blu-ray, does feature more of the character.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has revealed she isn’t a fan of Harley Quinn’s relationship with Leto’s Joker in the film.