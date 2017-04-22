Jared Leto teases Joker return in cryptic Instagram post

The 30 Second To Mars frontman has hinted that the character he portrayed in 'Suicide Squad' may soon face off with a comic book hero

Jared Leto has hinted that he may return as The Joker in a new film that pits the villain against Batman.

The actor portrayed the DC Comics character in last year’s Suicide Squad, although there were rumours that his role in the film was significantly cut by director David Ayer – Leto told NME that his part in Suicide Squad was “more of a supporting part than it could have been.”

Leto set off fan speculation once again last night (April 21) by posting an image of himself dressed as The Joker holding a knife to Batman’s throat, with the cryptic caption “💚 📸 @thejoker_clan ?” accompanying the post.

💚 📸 @thejoker_clan ? A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

While no official announcement of Leto’s role in any future Batman project has been forthcoming, there is speculation that he could play The Joker in the forthcoming The Batman film, which will star Ben Affleck in the title role.

Leto is likely to play the villain again in a future DC film, and his latest hint at a return to the role follows another teasing post back in January that alluded to him taking on the role of The Joker once again.

Following the much-hyped release of Suicide Squad last year, one moviegoer was reportedly so frustrated with the lack of Leto in the final cut of the film that he threatened to sue the film’s producers Warner Bros. for false advertising.