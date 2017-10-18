Jared Leto confirms ‘Tron 3’ is still in the works

Uncertainty has surrounded the potential sequel after a third film was initially cancelled in May 2015

Jared Leto has confirmed that Tron 3 is still in the works – despite lingering uncertainty about the sequel.

After Tron: Legacy revived the storyline from the 1980 original in 2010, a third film was cancelled in May 2015 by Disney despite the near-completion of its pre-production.

With Leto having been reportedly identified by Disney as the actor to lead their reboot of the Tron franchise, the 45-year-old has now given fans an update on the progress of the sequel.

“It was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there’s so much potential in that world, there’s so much left to be said,” Jared said to Collider. “I’m absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life.

“It’s something that we’re in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality. It’s very early days though.”



Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski – though not yet confirmed to be part of any Tron 3 project – recently added: “Tron 3 is in cryogenic freeze. So, it’s there. It’s not dead. It’s alive, but it’s sitting there, waiting for the right time to move forward.”

Earlier this month, Leto claimed to have never seen Suicide Squad – despite attracting huge attention for his role in the film as The Joker.