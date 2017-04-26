Jeff Goldblum joins cast of ‘Jurassic World 2’

Dr. Ian Malcolm is back!

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of Jurassic World 2.

The actor will return as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, reprising his role from the original Jurassic Park film and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

He joins Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, plus new cast members Toby Jones and James Cromwell, in the eagerly-anticipated dinosaur sequel.

Filming on Jurassic World 2 began back in February. Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that production was underway by posting an image on Instagram.

JA Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls) is directing the new film, taking over from Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow – who is now directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

Photographs from the Jurassic World 2 set appeared on Twitter earlier this month, suggesting two dinosaurs from the original 1993 Jurassic Park film could be making a comeback.

While these new images are unofficial, Bayona did share the first official image from the film last month. Very little is known about the new movie’s plot, though Bayona hinted last year that the sequel will feel “darker and scarier”.

The new film’s official title has yet to be confirmed, but it’s due to hit cinemas worldwide on July 22, 2018.