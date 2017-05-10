Jeff Goldblum teases his “saucy, sassy” character in ‘Jurassic World 2’

The actor is reprising the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm from the 1993 original and its 1997 sequel 'The Lost World'

Jeff Goldblum has spoken of his delight at reprising his Jurassic Park character for Jurassic World 2, saying that Dr. Ian Malcolm is a “saucy, sassy character with integrity.”

Goldblum will return as Malcolm for the forthcoming sequel to the 2015 reboot, which is currently shooting in the UK. The 64-year-old actor first played the role in the franchise original Jurassic Park (1993), before taking the lead in its sequel The Lost World in 1997.

While Goldblum wasn’t called up for Jurassic World, he will reprise Malcolm in Jurassic World 2 – which is set for release in 2018. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his return to the franchise, Goldblum expressed a great degree of excitement about joining in with the “dino-entertainment.”

“Off I go in a few weeks to London, where they’ve been hard at work, and I’ll try to contribute something to the plate of dino-entertainment,” Goldblum said. “I like my character. I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking. And of course, that whole world continues to be popular, slam-bang, top entertainment.

“I talked to the director, J.A. Bayona, over the phone… he’s something else,” the actor continued about the man behind Jurassic World 2. “Even though some might say it’s popcorn-y entertainment, in our conversation he was very focused on the serious issues of greed as it oftentimes comes up in those movies, and the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too. I’m very interested in that myself, so I’m looking forward to this.”

Last month, leaked photographs from the set of Jurassic World 2 suggested that two dinosaurs from Jurassic Park could be making a comeback in the new film.