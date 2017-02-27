Watch Jennifer Aniston pay an emotional tribute to Bill Paxton at the Oscars

The 'Twister' and 'Titanic' actor passed away on Saturday (February 25) aged 61

Jennifer Aniston gave an emotional tribute to Bill Paxton during last night’s Oscars, tearing up as she lauded the late actor as a “cherished member of the Hollywood family.”

Paxton passed away on Saturday (February 25) aged 61. The Twister, Titanic and Aliens actor died following complications from surgery, with his family honouring him as a “loving husband and father.”

Aniston added her own tribute to the numerous euologies that have poured in for Paxton during last night’s Oscars, where she introduced the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

“Each and every one [of those in the segment] was a cherished member of our Hollywood family,” Aniston said during her introduction. “As was beloved actor and friend who left us just yesterday – Bill Paxton.”

“All were loved, and all will be missed.”

Watch Aniston’s tribute below.

While the ‘In Memoriam’ segment rightly remembered a large number of people from the film industry who had passed away in the past year, there was some criticism aimed at the Academy Awards regarding other aspects of its content.

The montage featured one glaring mistake when it displayed an image of Australian film creative and producer Jan Chapman in place of the late Janet Paterson.

Patricia Arquette added to the criticism of the segment when she voiced her disappointment at the Oscars’ failure to include her late sister, Alexis Arquette.