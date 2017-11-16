Jennifer Lawrence ‘felt her job was threatened’ after standing up for herself

The actress called out a director who was acting inappropriately

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that an incident in which she called out an inappropriate comment from a director led her to feel her ‘job was threatened’.

Speaking as part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Actress Roundtable, Lawrence recounts a time where a director made inappropriate remarks towards her. “I finally made the decision to stand up for myself,” she says, “and then I went to go to the bathroom at work and one of the producers stopped me and was like, ‘You know, we can hear you on the microphone, you’ve been really unruly. Which was not true, but basically my job was threatened because the director said something fucked up to me and I said, ‘That’s sick, you can’t talk to me like that,’ and then I was punished, and I got afraid that I wasn’t going to be hired again.”

She continued by stating that these incidents are commonplace in Hollywood, and she believes contribute to a culture of harassment and subsequent silence from victims.

“I was called difficult and a nightmare,” she adds. “I think a lot of people aren’t coming forward because they’re afraid they’re not going to work again. You need to be able to say, ‘This is wrong’ and have somebody do something about it instead of saying, ‘Oh, it’s wrong? Well, you’re fired.’”

Lawrence recently opened up about her experiences of misconduct and harassment towards women in Hollywood, revealing that she was once forced to participate in a “nude line-up” during her early career.

Lawrence made the comments during a speech at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills.

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” she said. “During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.”

“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” Lawrence added.