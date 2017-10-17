Jennifer Lawrence says she was forced into a “nude line-up” of women during early career

Star reveals how she was told to lose weight for role

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her experiences of misconduct and harassment towards women in Hollywood, revealing that she was once forced to participate in a “nude line-up” during her early career.

Lawrence made the comments during a speech at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event on Monday night (October 16) in Beverly Hills.

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” she said. “During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.”

“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence said that when she approached a male producer about the incident, he responded by saying that he “didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat” and that “he thought I was ‘perfectly fuckable.'”

Describing herself as feeling “trapped” by the experience, Lawrence added: “I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career.”

“I’m still learning that I don’t have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable,” she continued. “Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they’re human.”

“In all of the sadness, I think it’s been oddly unifying,” she added. “It’s so fundamental to the female experience to be mistreated and feel ashamed of it.”

Watch footage of Lawrence’s speech below:

Elsewhere at the event, Reese Witherspoon said that she was sexually assaulted by a film director when she was 16, what she described as not “an isolated incident” in her career.

“I wish I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t,” Witherspoon said. “I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”

These revelations come following a series of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.