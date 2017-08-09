Jennifer Lawrence says she still feels ‘terrified’ after nude photo hack

A video of the actor pole-dancing was also uploaded online earlier this year without her consent

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about how having intimate photos of herself leaked online has affected her.

The star was one of several celebrities to be targeted by hackers in 2014. Nude photos of the actor were uploaded online as part of the attack.

Speaking to Vogue for the cover feature of the magazine’s September issue, Lawrence said she is still feeling the aftermath of that incident.

“It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you,” she said. “I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying.

“When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to be blindsided again.”

She also discussed another incident earlier this year, when someone filmed her pole-dancing at a birthday party in Vienna and uploaded it for the world to see. At the time, Lawrence posted a note on her Facebook page, in which she wrote: “I’m not going to apologise, I had a BLAST that night.”

“My biggest fear from that whole thing was that people were going to think I was trying to be sexy,” she said. “Also, it looked like I had taken my shirt off. I was in a crop top. I did not take off my shirt. I’m on the phone with my lawyers, and everybody’s like, ‘Is there anything we need to know before it comes out?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s all there.'”