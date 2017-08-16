Jennifer Lawrence wants you to be her drinking buddy

She also tries to guess if reviews are about her movies or wine in a new video

Jennifer Lawrence has launched a new charity competition that will see on entrant and a friend flown to California to drink wine with the star.

In a bid to raise money and awareness for Represent.Us, the organisation that aims to pass anti-corruption laws in local, national and state government, and of which Lawrence is a board member.

“You want to help stop political corruption in America and drink a ton of wine?” she asks in a video. “I’m here to give you and a friend a chance to come wine tasting with me in California to benefit Represent.Us.

“It’ll be great. We’ll hang out, drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine, maybe we’ll call your ex, maybe we’ll call my ex – who knows? The point is, we’ll have fun.”

Lawrence then embarks on a game where she has to guess whether a quote is from a review of one of her movies or a review of a wine.

In one example, she reads out the quote: “Doesn’t hold up to sober scrutiny.” “Yikes,” she comments before making her guess: “Passengers?” Watch the video above.

The competition and campaign runs for 42 days in partnership with Omaze. The winner and a friend will be put up in a 4-star hotel and will get to “picnic among the vines and play lawn games at the vineyard” with Lawrence. Depending on the size of the donation made when entering, fans could receive a set of two wine charms, two wine tumblers and a ‘We Run This’ t-shirt.

Fans under 21 years old can enter – if they win, alternative beverages will be provided.