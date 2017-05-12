Watch Jessica Chastain’s eyeroll at the mention of Johnny Depp in interview

'Miss Sloane' star was asked about claims that Depp pays someone to feed him his lines on film sets

Jessica Chastain rolled her eyes when asked in a recent interview about claims that Johnny Depp pays someone to feed him his lines on film sets so he no longer has to memorise them.

It was recently alleged that Depp spends hundreds of thousands of dollars for a “sound engineer [to] be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines”.

Chastain was speaking to BBC News about her new movie Miss Sloane when the interviewer asked the star about the Depp reports and whether she had a similar technique. Rolling her eyes, Chastain replied: “No, I guess my technique is working hard.” Watch the clip in full below.

The claims in question were recently made by Depp’s former business managers. The actor recently sued The Management Group, accusing them of collecting $28 million in contingent fees that he never agreed to, and generally acting financially irresponsible. The company later counter-sued Depp, claiming that he is responsible for his own reckless spending.

The Management Group also recently described Depp’s sense of entitlement as “clear and epic”, adding: “Depp listened to no one, including TMG and his other advisors, and he demanded they fund a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme… Ultimately, Depp and/or his sister and personal manager, Elisa Christie Dembrowski, knowingly approved all of Depp’s expenditures.”

“Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control,” attorney Michael Kump said. “In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp… and expert testimony. On information and belief, Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to The Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues.” Depp had recently told The Wall Street Journal: “It’s my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing”.