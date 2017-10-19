Watch a new clip from latest ‘Saw’ film ‘Jigsaw’

It'll be released on October 26 in the UK and a day later in the US

A new clip has been released from the latest Saw film, Jigsaw.

Jigsaw is the eighth movie in the franchise, following on from 2010’s Saw 3D (aka Saw: The Final Chapter).

It was directed by the Spierig Brothers (Undead, Daybreakers, Predestination) and stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black. It’s written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger and produced by Oren Koules, Mark Burg and Greg Hoffman.

The film is due to be released on October 26 in the UK and a day later in the US.

Speaking to Empire magazine, director Peter Spierig has said of the latest film: “Bodies are turning up and they’re linked to Jigsaw – or a Jigsaw copycat… The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film”.

The filmmaker added to EW: “We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore. It’s such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there’s very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”