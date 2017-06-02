Jim Carrey defends Kathy Griffin over Donald Trump severed head prank

US President described gory photo as 'sick'

Jim Carrey has defended Kathy Griffin after she posed in a picture with a severed head resembling the US President.

The pic drew criticism from a number of politicians and was condemned by Trump.

He tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

The comedian has since posted a video apology.

But Carrey defended Griffin and told her to “hold up a severed leg as well”.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times — because that line is not real. If you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump] is doing, we’re the last line of defence. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Carrey is expected to face a trial over the suicide of his former girlfriend Cathriona White.

Irish-born make-up artist White, 30, was found dead in September 2015 after overdosing on prescription drugs. Carrey and White began dating in 2012 after meeting on a film set. Though the couple split in late 2013, it is understood that they reunited earlier in 2015 before parting ways again shortly before White’s passing.

The Press Association now reports that White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, and estranged husband, Mark Burton, are both suing the 55-year-old actor in wrongful death suits, claiming that he provided White with the prescription drugs that she overdosed on. Sweetman also alleges that Carrey gave her daughter sexually transmitted diseases and pressured her into silence shortly before her death.

A judge at Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Wednesday (May 31) that the case would go to trial, which is expected to last 20 days. Carrey’s lawyer had asked the judge to throw the case out of court, arguing that his client would find the trial “very painful”.

Carrey denies the “malicious” and “predatory” allegations.